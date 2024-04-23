Wednesday's gossip: Guimaraes, Silva, Van Persie, Yamal, Gil, Giroud

[Getty Images]

Arsenal and Manchester City are considering a summer move for Newcastle United's Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, 26. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva has decided to leave Manchester City and the 30-year-old, who has a release clause of £50m, is keen to make a switch to Barcelona. (Sport - in Spanish)

Chelsea are enquiring about RB Leipzig and France centre-back Castello Lukeba, 21, who has a £60m release clause in his contract with the Bundesliga club. (FootMercato - in French)

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is keen for the club to bring in another striker in the summer to bolster his attack. (Goal)

Manchester United are at least £13m apart from Newcastle United in their attempts to agree a compensation deal for sporting director Dan Ashworth, who has been placed on gardening leave by the Magpies. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva, 39, has reached a verbal agreement with Fluminense, with the Brazilian out of contract at the end of the season. (Goal)

Former Arsenal and Manchester United striker Robin van Persie is close to taking up his first managerial post, after holding talks with Dutch top-flight club Heerenveen. (Algemeen Dagblad - in Dutch)

Real Madrid plan to extend the contract of 32-year-old Spanish defender Lucas Vazquez, whose current deal runs out in June. (AS - in Spanish)

Paris St-Germain are in pursuit of Barcelona's 16-year-old Spain prodigy Lamine Yamal. (Le Parisien - in French)

Manchester United are interested in Inter Milan and Italy defender Alessandro Bastoni, 25, and are prepared to offer about £52m. (Fichajes - in Spanish)

Dutch club Feyenoord are interested in Tottenham's 23-year-old Spain winger Bryan Gil, who is expected to leave Spurs in the summer. (Standard)

France striker Olivier Giroud, 37, will sign a contract with Major League Soccer (MLS) club Los Angeles FC and will join them on a free transfer in the summer when his AC Milan deal comes to an end. (RMC Sport - in French)