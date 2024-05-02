Wednesday Sports Round-up

May 2—Lebanon Softball

Lebanon completed a sweep of North Montgomery with an 11-1 win.

Hannah Wilborn was 3-for-4 with two RBIs for the Tigers.

MacKenzie Carey, Addy Zell and Sophie Robison all had two hits, with Carey and Robison scoring three runs each. Zell had three RBIs.

Miley Wilhoite got the win, going four inning and allowing one run on five hits. She struck out four. Krryn Miller got the save, going the last three innings and striking out four.

The Tigers are scheduled to host Hamilton Heights on Thursday.

Lebanon Baseball

The Tigers fell in the second game of their conference series with North Montgomery by a 6-0 final.

The Chargers scored four times in the first inning and twice in the fifth.

Lebanon had four hits — with Chase Rubi going 2-for-3. Jamil Phillippe and Owen Bigler also had hits.

Lebanon travels to Lafayette Central Catholic on Friday.

Zionsville Softball

The Zionsville softball team lost 3-2 to Hamilton Southeastern on Wednesday night.

Down 2-0 in the bottom of the sixth, the Eagles tied the game. Leah Helton hit an RBI-triple to score Sylvia Mudis, then scored on an Abbie Geib single.

Hamilton Southeastern came up with a 2-out run-scoring hit in the seventh that won the game.

Tess Bradford, Helton, Geib and Emma Vargo all had hits for the Eagles.

Kristin Evers allowed three runs (one earned) on seven hits, striking out six.

Zionsville Tennis

The 10th-ranked Zionsville girls tennis team defeated No. 7 Lawrence North on Wednesday evening 3-2.

At No. 1 singles, Lawrence North's Issy Mae defeated Lucy King 6-0, 6-0. At No. 2 singles, Zionsville's Sudhi Murugesan defeated Briah O'Neill 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 to clinch the match for the team.

At No. 3 singles, the Wildcats Taylor O'Neill topped Sydney Holley 6-1, 6-2.

Zionsville took both doubles points, with Ellery Walpole and Shuyang Li winning 6-0, 6-1 at the No. 1 doubles spot and Kyla Gomez and Zoe Chappell winning 6-1, 6-0 at the No. 2 spot.

Zionsville Lacrosse

The Zionsville boys Lacrosse team defeated Noblesville 9-8.

Zionsville got three goals each from Grayson McCallum and Carson Seiler. Oscar Moosbrugger added two goals and Alek Molinaro added the final tally.

Goaltender Charlie Cloe had 12 saves.

Zionsville golf

The Zionsville boys golf team placed second in a three-way match with Westfield and Noblesville.

Zionsville and Westfield each shot 292, with Westfield winning the fifth-score tiebreaker by one shot.

Gavin Poole led the Eagles with a 71. Andrew Wall had a 72, Bryce Conlee shot a 73 and Max Steiner shot a 76. Brycen Tisch shot a 79.

