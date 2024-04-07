The wealthiest NBA players: Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal, and more

NBA superstars make millions of dollars yearly, not only from their respective teams but also through endorsements, sneaker deals, and events.

Michael Jordan, who ranks No. 1 on the list of the wealthiest NBA players, has a reported net worth of $3.2 billion as of April 2024. However, it’s interesting to note that he’s only made 2.93 percent of his total net worth from his NBA contracts.

We present the Top 12 wealthiest NBA players in the history of basketball.

Sources: Sportico and Forbes

Michael Jordan

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Overall earnings: $3.2 billion

NBA earnings: $93,877,500 (2.93 percent)

Main endorsements: Nike, Gatorade, Hanes, Upper Deck, 2K Sports

Main investments: Charlotte Hornets, Nike, Jordan Brand, Cincoro Tequila, 23XI Racing, DraftKings, Michael Jordan Steakhouse, Sportradar, Muzik, Gigster, real estate

Magic Johnson

Overall earnings: $1.2 billion

NBA earnings: $38,002,860 (3.16 percent)

Main endorsements: Starbucks, 24 Hour Fitness, AMC Theatres, TGI Fridays, Converse

Main investments: EquiTrust Life Insurance Company, small ownership stakes in the NFL’s Washington Commanders, MLB’s Los Angeles Dodgers, WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks and MLS’ LAFC, Starbucks, movie theaters

Overall earnings: $1.2 billion

NBA earnings: $482,593,428 (40.21 percent)

Main endorsements: Nike, PepsiCo (Mountain Dew), Beats by Dre, Samsung, Walmart, AT&T, GMC, Rimowa, Taco Bell, Sprite

Main investments: Blaze Pizza, Fenway Sports Group, SpringHill Entertainment, Uninterrupted, Ladder, real estate

Shaquille O'Neal

Overall earnings: $805 million

NBA earnings: 292,198,327 (36.29 percent)

Main endorsements: Pepsi, Papa John’s, Taco Bell, Reebok, Burger King, Oreo, Toys ‘R’ Us, Carnival Cruise Line, Vitaminwater

Main investments: Papa John’s, Auntie Anne’s, Five Guys, 24-Hour Fitness, Krispy Kreme, Lyft, Google, Ring, Vitaminwater, Campus, SPACs (Forest Road Acquisition Corp I and Corp II), car wash franchises, real estate

Overall earnings: $790 million

NBA earnings: $405,940,020 (51.38 percent)

Main endorsements: Nike, BBVA, American Family Insurance, Alaska Airlines, 2K Sports

Main investments: Thirty Five Ventures, Postmates, Coinbase, Robinhood, Acorns, Overtime, Andbox, Weedmaps, Rubrik, JetSmarter, Hugging Face, Whoop, CerraCap Ventures, Skydio, Yoshi

Overall earnings: $755 million

NBA earnings: $328,237,108 (43.47 percent)

Main endorsements: Nike, McDonald’s, Coca-Cola (Sprite), Hublot, Panini, Turkish Airlines

Main investments: BodyArmor sports drink, Bryant Stibel venture capital firm, Granity Studios, Kobe Inc., The Players’ Tribune, the Art of Sport

Overall earnings: $660 million

NBA earnings: $357,844,681 (54.21 percent)

Main endorsements: Under Armour, Chase, Infiniti Motor Company, Rakuten, Palm, FTX Trading Limited, Brita, Unilever/Degree

Main investments: Oxigen, TSM, Unanimous Media( ‘Underrated’ for Apple TV+ and ‘Jumpshot’), Gentleman’s Cut Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, tech startups through his investment company SC30 (SnapTravel, Literati, Squire, and Tonal)

Overall earnings: $520 million

NBA earnings: $343,672,250 (66.09 percent)

Main endorsements: Jordan Brand, True Religion Apparel, Samsung Electronics, Six Star Pro Nutrition, PepsiCo

Main investments: Magic Spoon, Pizzana, Poppi, Triller, Hyperice, Honor the Gift, Flow, Tulco, Tiger Global, Genies, Heal, Luvo, Health House, Mason, Varo Bank, five Southern California auto dealerships, real estate

James Harden

Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Overall earnings: $480 million

NBA earnings: $340,720,428 (70.98 percent)

Main endorsements: Adidas, Therabody, Pura, BodyArmor, Vanguart, Gopuff, Panini, Saks Fifth Avenue

Main investments: Minority ownership stake in Houston Dynamo and Houston Dash soccer clubs, BodyArmor, Art of Sport, Stance socks, The Beard Club, Mitchell & Ness

Overall earnings: $460 million

NBA earnings: $390,177,385 (84.82 percent)

Main endorsements: Jordan Brand, The Walt Disney Company, Spalding, State Farm, Beyond Meat, GoPuff, Tissot, Panini

Main investments: Hyperice, Chirpify, RSPCT Basketball, Wicked Kitchen, Meati Foods, Beyond Meat

Overall earnings: $420 million

NBA earnings: $199,499,205 (47.49 percent)

Main endorsements: Gatorade, Li-Ning, Panini, New Era, Hublot, Budweiser, Stance socks, The Tie Bar, Sandals Resorts

Main investments: Utah Jazz and WNBA’s Chicago Sky, 59th & Prairie Entertainment, Li-Ning, Proudly, Forty-Three, Mission Products Holdings, Wade Cellars, NFTs with Budweiser Zero, executive producer on several projects including ‘Shot in the Dark’ and ‘D. Wade: Life Unexpected’

Overall earnings: $415 million

NBA earnings: 343,862,398 (82.85 percent)

Main endorsements: Anta, Gatorade, American Express, Zico, real estate

Main investments: Real estate, Content Cartel Production Studios, Gaming Society and other startups and business ventures through his investment firm Big Ticket Sports

[listicle id=2204944]

[listicle id=2225721]

[listicle id=2221655]

[listicle id=2211105]

[listicle id=2202753]

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype