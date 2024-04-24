WCT Sports Show: Sprints and stuff

Apr. 24—This week on the WCT Sports Show, Joe Brown and Michael Lyne touch on a quartet of sports: track and field; baseball; softball and golf.

0:30: Michael and Joe chat about the Willmar track and field team fresh off its lone home meet Tuesday against Rocori and Detroit Lakes.

7:20: Joe takes a look at the prep baseball and softball polls. Paynesville is ranked in Class AA baseball and BOLD is in the top 10 in Class A softball.

9:40: Michael gives a preview for this week's WCT Sports Spotlight with Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City golfer Brooke Brekke