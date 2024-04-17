Watson expecting Dorsey to do for Browns offense what Schwartz did for the defense

Apr. 16—Deshaun Watson is expecting new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey to do for his side of the ball what Jim Schwartz did last year when Schwartz took over as the Browns' defensive coordinator.

The Browns' voluntary offseason program opened April 15. The media was invited to Berea on April 16 to meet with head coach Kevin Stefanski and selected players, including Watson.

The interview with Watson centered on two topics: His recovery from shoulder surgery in November and how things might change now that Dorsey has replaced Alex Van Pelt, who was fired as offensive coordinator Jan. 17 after four years in Cleveland. Watson worked with Van Pelt the last two years.

Deshaun Watson has a positive update on his rehab from shoulder surgery in November. The #Browns offseason program is underway. pic.twitter.com/uJIonEInQW

— Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider) April 16, 2024

Watson suffered a fractured shoulder socket in the first half of the game with the Ravens on Nov. 12 in Baltimore. He originally suffered a microtear of his right rotator cuff playing the Bears in the third game.

"I'm throwing full speed," Watson said. "Everything is fluid, and motion is really good. The velocity and the strength is really good. I'm doing everything that the doctors have planned out. So if it's throwing 60 balls, if it's throwing 40 balls a day, it varies and they have a very strategic program for my shoulder so it goes up, down, up, down.

"I just take it one day at a time. I don't know the strategy behind it, but I just know that the plan is going to work out so I just follow their ideas and their game plan."

The Browns ranked 15th in the NFL defensively in 2022. Schwartz replaced Joe Woods in January 2023 and the defensive ranking shot up to first.

Rashard Higgins (left) and Christian Kirksey signed one-day contracts today so they could retire as Cleveland #Browns pic.twitter.com/OBVqZlsaVe

— Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider) April 16, 2024

The Browns offensively ranked 10th in the NFL last year with 396 points scored. That despite using Watson, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, P.J. Walker, Joe Flacco and Jeff Driskel at quarterback. Nevertheless, Van Pelt was canned and replaced by Dorsey, who previously worked as the quarterbacks coach for the Panthers and offensive coordinator for the Bills.

"AVP and I have a great relationship," Watson said. "We built that over the last two years. We went to dinner, talked about vacations and still talk to this day. So I think he's going to do a hell of a job over there in New England (as the Patriots' offensive coordinator)."

But changes in the offense are in the works. Exactly how different it will look, neither Stefanski nor Watson are willing to say.

"There are a lot of opportunities for the receivers to be able to really showcase their skills," Watson said. "A lot of guys moving around, a lot of guys being able to play different spots and then myself to just be free and not really kind of be controlled in a sense.

"Certain things are going to carry over, but it's going to be a lot of new things. We've seen it on the defensive side last year when we brought in a new DC how everything kind of meshed together. And if we can put the time in like they did last year, I think we can do the same thing and take a huge leap."

Watson said the plan is for him to throw passes when Phase Two of the offseason program moves to organized team activities (OTAs) outside. He previously said he expects to be ready for the start of the season.