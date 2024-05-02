Watertown runs table in 5-2A; Gentry gets 100th win

May 1—Watertown ran the table in District 5-2A and will host the tournament next week as the No. 1 seed.

The Lady Purple Tigers swept York Institute, Jackson County, Monterey and Smith County, outscoring them 109-11. One of the wins, a 7-2 decision over Monterey April 16, was the 100th career victory for Coach Sarah Gentry.

Pitchers Avery Taylor, with an earned-run average of 1.26, and Kayla McGuire (1.91) held opposing hitters in check.

The Lady Tigers amassed 114 hits in the eight district games, led by Callie Buhler's 17 and Harlie Phillips' 16. Alyssa Wood, Drew Pryor, Rachael Cromer and Katie Brindley also each had double-digit hits. Woods had three home runs and Cromer two in district play.

Eden retires all MJCA hitters as Friendship rolls 18-0 in 3 innings

Angela Eden pitched a three-inning perfect game Monday as Friendship Christian opened the Middle Region softball tournament with an 18-0 win over visiting Mt. Juliet Christian.

Eden struck out five of the nine Lady Saints batters she faced, retiring them all.

Friendship finished with 14 hits and led 15-0 after one inning. The Lady Commanders tacked on three more in the second and final frame as they improved to 21-8 going into today's 5 p.m. second round game against the winner of Tuesday's game between Clarksville Academy and Franklin Grace Christian.

Izzy Wilson tripled and singled while Riese Huckaby had three hits as each drove in three runs. Claire Miller and Bell Nokes singled as they and Bell Nokes doubled and knocked in two scores apiece. Bella Ellis also singled twice.

Cookeville overcomes early Lebanon lead

COOKEVILLE — Lebanon scored first, but Cookeville had most of the offense the remainder of Monday night in a 7-2 win over the Lady Blue Devils.

Aundrea Huddleston's RBI groundout staked Lebanon to a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

But an error and a two-run homer helped the Lady Cavaliers leap to a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the first.

Kenzie Jordan took the loss after surrendering two earned runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Huddleston had two of Lebanon's seven hits.

Mt. Juliet wins finale 7-1

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet closed the regular season Monday night with a 7-1 win over visiting Beech in a District 12-4A makeup game at Mike Gwaltney Field.

Chloe Younggren led the Lady Bears' batting attack with a first-inning RBI double and two singles.

The Lady Bears scored four times in the third inning when Jewell Hale was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, Taylor Haymans drew a walk to force in a score and Avery Haymans hit an RBI single.

Abigail Thompson homered in the second inning to bring the Lady Buccaneers into a 1-1 tie.

Hale earned the win in the circle, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out seven.

Mt. Juliet's scheduled game against Eagleville on Friday has been canceled, giving the Lady Bears a final regular-season record of 23-9. The district meeting will be held tomorrow morning with Green Hill the top seed and host site.

Green Hill rolls past White House

MT. JULIET — Green Hill hammered visiting White House 11-3 Monday behind three hits from Maddie McIntyre.

McIntyre hit a three-run homer to right field for a 6-3 lead in the fourth inning.

Green Hill left the bases loaded in the second inning. But Maliyah Wilkins brought the broom to the plate in the third with a two-run homer for a 2-0 lead.

Lillie Buckley singled in the first and scored on Wilkins' single.

Green Hill put the Lady Devils away with five runs in the sixth.

Lady Bears score late to beat Beech

HENDERSONVILLE — Mt. Juliet scored late to double up host Beech 4-2 last Friday at Veterans Park.

Dani James' first-inning home run to right field staked the Lady Buccaneers to a 1-0 lead.

The score remained that way until Kendall Bucher's single pulled Mt. Juliet into a 1-1 tie in the fifth inning. A double play put the Lady Bears ahead 2-1 in the sixth.

Kaitlyn Graham homered to center for the Lady Bucs in the bottom of the seventh.