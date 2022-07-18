How to Watch the Women’s 400m hurdles at 2022 World Track and Field Championships

Full coverage of the 2022 World Track & Field Championships will be presented across NBCUniversal’s television networks and digital platforms. The event runs from July 15-24 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, as the U.S. plays host to the outdoor championships for the first time.

NBC Sports will broadcast 43 hours from Eugene, with live afternoon and primetime shows both weekends, highlighted by the men’s and women’s 100m finals (July 16-17) and 4x100m and 4x400m relays (July 23-24). Additional television coverage will air on USA Network and CNBC (channel finder here); see below for details.

One of the marquee events is the women’s 400m hurdles, with a strong American field led by Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad. McLaughlin won gold in world record time at the Tokyo Olympics, with Muhammad right behind her in one of the most hotly-contested finals of the Games. Muhammad is the defending world champion from 2019, but McLaughlin has momentum as she broke her own world record at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships in June.

See below for answers to all your questions on when and how to watch the competition for the women’s 400m hurdles crown.

When is the Women’s 400m hurdles at 2022 World Championships?

The women’s 400m hurdles begins on Day 5 of the World Championships, with the heats on Tuesday, July 19th. The semifinals will take place in the afternoon session on Wednesday, July 20th and the final is scheduled for the afternoon session on Friday, July 22nd.

How can I watch the Women’s 400m hurdles at 2022 World Championships on TV?

Heats – Tuesday, July 19th at 8:15pm on Peacock

Semifinals – Wednesday, July 20th at 9:15pm and 9:45pm on USA

Final – Friday, July 22nd at 10:50pm on USA

How can I stream the Women’s 400m hurdles at 2022 World Championships?

All network and cable TV windows will be simul-streamed via NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app, with NBC’s programming also available on Peacock. In addition, world-feed coverage of all competition sessions will stream LIVE on Peacock.

Which Americans will compete in the Women’s 400m hurdles?

There will be four Americans in this event. Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad will lead the U.S. while Shamier Little and Britton Wilson will round out the team. McLaughlin broke the world record in the 400m hurdles for the third time in the last year back in June, clocking 51.41 seconds at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Muhammad did not compete at the U.S. Championships due to an injury, but is set to compete at worlds.

Date Key Events Time (ET) Network Fri., July 15 M100 Heats, Mixed 4x400m 8-11 p.m. USA Network Sat., July 16 M110mH Heats 1:30-3 p.m. CNBC W10,000m 3-5 p.m. NBC W100m Heats 8-9 p.m. CNBC M100m, WShot Put 9-11 p.m. NBC Sun., July 17 Men’s Marathon 9-11:30 a.m. CNBC 400m Heats, M10,000m 2-4:30 p.m. NBC M110mH, 400mH Semifinals 8-10 p.m. CNBC W100m, M110mH, MShot Put 10-11 p.m. NBC Mon., July 18 Women’s Marathon 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. USA Network W1500m, M3000mSC 11:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m.* USA Network Tue., July 19 M400mH, M1500m 11:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m.* USA Network Wed., July 20 400m Semifinals, W3000mSC 7:30-11 p.m. USA Network Thu., July 21 M800m Semifinals, 200m 8-11 p.m. USA Network Fri., July 22 W400mH, 400m 8:30-11 p.m. USA Network Sat., July 23 W100mH Heats 2-3 p.m. NBC 4x400m Heats 8-9 p.m. CNBC M800m, 4x100m 9-11 p.m. NBC Sun., July 24 W100mH Semifinals 8-9 p.m. CNBC W800m, W100mH, 4x400m 9-11 p.m. NBC

*Same-day delayed broadcast.

