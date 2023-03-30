WATCH: Wisconsin HC Luke Fickell is mic’d up at Badgers’ spring practice

On Wednesday night, Wisconsin football released the last installment of their (W)ired series on Twitter featuring new Badgers’ head coach Luke Fickell in spring practice.

It is great to get more access inside the Badgers’ spring practices than in years past with excellent coverage from their social media team. Fickell can be seen throughout the video actively coaching and encouraging players, while also cracking a few jokes, including a funny conversation with brothers Jack and Barrett Nelson.

Luke Fickell is implementing a big culture shift at Wisconsin and it is exciting to get a front-row seat. Hopefully, the Badgers’ social media team can continue this series following their journey with other coaches like offensive coordinator Phil Longo or defensive coordinator Mike Tressel.

The (WI)red we’ve all been waiting for…@CoachFick makes his mic’d up debut. 👀 pic.twitter.com/yuDQ7vTlV7 — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) March 29, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire