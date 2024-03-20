WATCH: Wisconsin G Connor Essegian predicted dramatic overtime win over Purdue

Wisconsin basketball’s 75-74 overtime win over Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament semifinal was one of the program’s best wins in years.

For me, it’s the Badgers’ best victory since Chucky Hepburn’s banked-in buzzer-beater to beat Purdue and clinch the Big Ten title at the end of the 2021-22 regular season.

IT’S BRACKET MADNESS: Enter USA TODAY’s NCAA tournament bracket contest for a chance at $1 million prize.

The performance had everything. It had questionable foul calls on and against Purdue star big man Zach Edey, a dramatic overtime-forcing buzzer beater from Hepburn and a classic back-and-forth finish with Max Klesmit’s basket with five seconds remaining proving to be the difference.

The Big Ten Network cameras were predictably right there for all of the action. As released on X Wednesday afternoon, the cameras actually caught Wisconsin guard Connor Essegian saying “this is gonna be iconic” right before Hepburn’s basket and the ensuing heroics.

"This is gonna be iconic." 🗣 Connor Essegian (@CEssegian) said it into our camera, and he was right.@BTNJourney goes behind the scenes of @BadgerMBB's memorable @bigten tourney semifinal OT win over No. 1 Purdue. pic.twitter.com/0qRTSDXhxR — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 20, 2024

