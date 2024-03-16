Wisconsin HC Greg Gard recreated the play that led to Bronson Koenig’s 2016 buzzer-beater vs Xavier

Attentive Wisconsin basketball fans were all over this on X during the Badgers’ heart-stopping overtime win over Purdue Saturday afternoon.

The win came thanks to the play of point guard Chucky Hepburn. He finished with 22 points, four assists, three steals and incredible clutch moments in regulation and overtime. It also came thanks to how head coach Greg Gard was able to manage the game, and his ability to dial up late-game plays for his best players.

This was perfectly seen with Hepburn’s buzzer-beater to force an overtime period. Wisconsin was inbounding the ball with 2.7 seconds remaining and a two-point deficit.

Then Gard dialed up a beauty:

CHUCKY HEPBURN TIES IT UP AT THE BUZZER 🚨 WHAT A SHOT @BadgerMBB!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/BEojcalhO4 — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 16, 2024

Wisconsin fans were all over that action, which I guess is called ‘wagon,’ because it reminded them of Bronson Koenig’s game-winning three against Xavier in the 2016 NCAA Tournament.

March 20, 2016: Wisconsin’s Bronson Koenig (@BronsonK_24) puts the Badgers in the Sweet 16, hitting a three-pointer at the buzzer to beat Xavier 66-63. pic.twitter.com/GjRGw6TNwd — This Day In Sports Clips (@TDISportsClips) March 20, 2022

I see the resemblance, and each obviously resulted in a clutch basket.

The official Wisconsin basketball account on X seemed to confirm the suspicions, by posting the following after the game:

Wagon brothers If you know, you know pic.twitter.com/itvlFCtNBT — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 16, 2024

Wisconsin’s last-second win sends the team to the Big Ten Tournament final to take on the winner of Illinois and Indiana. That game will be tomorrow at 3:30 p.m. eastern, and will immediately proceed the reveal of the NCAA Tournament bracket.

