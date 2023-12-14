How to watch Wisconsin basketball vs. Jacksonville State

Wisconsin basketball returns to the hardwood on Thursday night, as the team looks to rebound from a historic loss to Arizona.

The Badgers remain 7-3 (1-0 Big Ten) on the season and ranked No. 23 in the AP Poll. And the team now gets a few easier matchups before Big Ten play heats up after the New Year.

Up next is a Jacksonville State team ranked No. 214 in KenPom. The ranking service has the Gamecocks ranked as the No. 284 offense and No. 124 defense, both tallies far, far behind Wisconsin’s No. 12 and No. 28 rank respectively.

It’s a good bounce-back opportunity for the Badgers.

Here is how to watch Wisconsin vs Jacksonville State:

Date: Thursday, Dec. 12, 2023

Time: 7 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. CT

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

