WATCH VIDEO | 8 Richland seniors to compete on the collegiate level

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Eight Richland senior student-athletes officially committed to their chose colleges during Friday’s ceremony.

Four athletes will join track and field squads, with one each competing in basketball, cheerleading, football and soccer.

Evan Beglin, Gannon University soccer: Going to a Golden Knights camp helped put Beglin on the program’s radar. The 2023 Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association Class 1A all-state team member will major in mechanical engineering.

“I went to an ID camp for soccer there,” Beglin said.

“I was really interested already because of their program. Since their coach and some of their players were really inviting. That’s kind of why I decided to join Gannon. Their program is really good.”

Coached by Billy Colton, the Golden Knights went 18-2-2 in 2023 and lost in the Super Region I title game.

After tallying 47 goals and 25 assists over his career, Beglin will move to defense at the college level.

“I’m going to work on my physicality,” Beglin said.

“I need to get a little bigger, a little stronger because I’ll need to play defense against a bunch of big college players. I’ve been playing center back on defense for travel my whole life. It’s kind of a switch between Richland and travel.”

He provided 21 goals and seven assists in 2023. The Rams won District 6 titles in 2021 and 2023.

Playing college soccer was always his goal.

“I always played travel so I always tried my hardest to do the best to then play college soccer,” Beglin said.

Also a member of the Richland track and field team, Beglin is the son of Julian and Felicia Beglin.

Brooke Botteicher, Morehead State University cheerleading: The criminology major has been cheering for most of her life and is set to join the NCAA Division I program in Morehead, Kentucky.

“I’ve been cheering for about 12 years now,” said Botteicher, who will join the all-girl team.

“It’s been a big part of my life since I was little. I fell in love with it. I want to continue to do it.”

Botteicher is set to join a cheerleading program that has won 54 national championships. Coach Mark Coleman leads the Eagles.

“It was always a dream,” Botteicher said of cheering in college. “I’ve always looked up to Morehead State. They’ve always been very big in the cheer industry. I just love it there.”

Botteicher is also a member of Turners All-Stars.

She is the daughter of Matthew and Denise Botteicher.

Dugan Chase, St. Francis track and field: Familiarity with the Loretto campus and a chance to compete at the NCAA Division I level with the Northeast Conference program were selling points for Chase.

“My mom went there,” Chase said. “I liked the school. I liked the location. They wanted me on the track team, so I felt pretty good about going there. I like the campus. It’s a nice place.”

Chase will throw the javelin for coach Douglas Hoover. Chase won Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference and District 6 Class 2A titles in the event this year. His baseball background helped him prosper.

“I just started throwing it freshman year,” Chase said. “I was pretty good at it. I grew up playing baseball.”

Also a member of the Richland football team, Chase will major in criminal justice.

Chase is the son of Grady and Michelle Chase.

Ethan Choi, Pitt-Johnstown track and field: The jumper and sprinter will take his talents to the ascending Mountain Cats program.

“I think UPJ is a great college,” Choi said. “I’m going to pursue a career in psychology. Their track and field team has gotten a lot more successful. I just want to contribute to that success.

“I think they’re a rising team in the PSAC and they’re a great D-II program. Picking it was just a no-brainer for me. I think the coaching staff there is great.”

Choi will compete in the long and triple jumps for coach Nick Ramirez. During the indoor season, he will be a 60-meter sprinter.

He also was a member of the football team at Richland.

Choi is the son of Latasha Naidu.

Declan Piscatello, Clarion University football: A 2023 Tribune-Democrat all-area first-team selection on the defensive line found his new home at the NCAA Division II Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference program.

“When I want to Clarion, I felt like I belonged,” Piscatello said. “It felt like home. I have a lot of family and friends up there, people I grew up with. I felt like I had a better bond with the coaching staff up there. I just want to go somewhere where I know where I’ll be comfortable.”

The sports management major was a member of the 2020 and 2021 District 6 Class 2A championship football teams. The Rams also won the 2022 Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference crown.

Getting to play at the college level for coach Raymond Monica enticed Piscatello.

“Playing football has always been my passion, so I definitely want to keep it going,” said Piscatello, who notched 202 career tackles, including 30 for loss.

He will play in Sunday’s Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association’s East/West Small School All-Star Game (Class 1A-3A) at Cumberland Valley High School.

Piscatello made 85 stops in 2023, including 20 behind the line of scrimmage and producing seven sacks.

Piscatello is the son of Frank and Jamie Piscatello.

Ahna Stewart, Pitt-Johnstown track and field: A chance to see how far she can grow in a new skill led Stewart to choosing to compete for the nearby Mountain Cats, led by coach Nick Ramirez.

“It was close to home, and I visited the campus a few times over the years,” Stewart said.

Stewart is still new to discus, but is willing to see how far full-season training can help her develop in college.

“I only started throwing discus a year ago,” Stewart said. “Coach said I could try it out and I did.”

Stewart, also a member of the cross country team, will major in engineering, possibly civil.

Stewart is the daughter of James and Ellen Stewart.

Preston Warner, Pennsylvania Highlands Community College basketball: Playing for his junior high hoops coach helped lure Warner to the nearby school.

“With Penn Highlands, I’m going back to my junior high coach,” Warner said of playing for Quan Britt. “He coached me for a while. It’s also close to home. I wanted to stay close to my grandparents and some of my friends. It’s just a great college to be. We’re all one family.”

Warner was a member of the 2021-22 LHAC and District 6 championship teams. Also a member of the football squad, Warner will major in business and entrepreneurship.

“Playing college basketball was one of my main goals I had before I was wanted to play any other sport,” Warner said.

“I just thought I could move onto the next level and I got the opportunity, so I decided to go.”

Penn Highlands is a Division III member of the National Junior College Athletic Association.

Warner is the son of Gina Warner and grandson of Steve and Roxanne Warner.

Delaney Yost, Clarion University track and field: A visit to Clarion sealed the deal for the multi-sport athlete at Richland.

“Just visiting the campus and meeting the coach was very welcoming,” Yost said. “I liked the town. It was just nice there.”

Yost, a 2023 LHAC second-team selection in soccer, will major in early childhood education.

The Eagles are led by coach Ben Bevevino.

“It was mainly the coaching staff,” Yost said. “I just really liked them. They’re very welcoming.”

Also a member of the bocceball and soccer teams, Yost will compete in the long and triple jumps at Clarion. Yost scored 35 soccer goals over her career.

Yost is the daughter of Michael and Cheryl Yost.

Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.