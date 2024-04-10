Watch Victor Wembanyama with ridiculous Shammgod move into spin for lay-up in lane

San Antonio Spurs v Memphis Grizzlies

Guys 7'4" aren't supposed to move like this.

It feels like every game Victor Wembanyama plays we say, "I've never seen that before from a big." Tuesday night against the Grizzlies, we saw that again.

Alien may be the best term for him because humans can't do that at that size (few can do it at any size).

Wembanyama scored 18 to lead the Spurs, who beat the Grizzlies 102-87 in a game where both teams can set their tee times for Monday because they are not headed to the playoffs. Despite that, Wembanyama makes the Spurs worth watching every game.