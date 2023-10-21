Watch Victor Wembanyama highlights vs. Stephen Curry, Warriors, in final preseason game

The next time Victor Wembanyama touches an NBA court — Wednesday against Dallas — it will be for real.

However, his final NBA preseason game this year was fun — right from the opening tip against Stephen Curry (who was giving up more than a foot).

Steph and Wemby going head-to-head on the tip-off pic.twitter.com/cgaOzOF1w8 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 21, 2023

Wembanyama went on to have another impressive outing, finishing the night with 19 points and five blocks.

Wemby showed out last night in the @spurs final #NBAPreseason W



19 PTS

4 REB

5 BLK



in 20 minutes. pic.twitter.com/UPRMKSm3Wa — NBA (@NBA) October 21, 2023

It was another impressive outing in a string of them this season, with the much-hyped Wembanyama living up to it all and showing off some serious skills — and, more importantly, impressive defense. However, what has stood out to me the most this preseason is how well Wembanyama runs the floor, making himself a transition force.

It's a little boring to predict Wembanyama will be Rookie of the Year, but watch the man and it's hard to envision anyone else getting the award.