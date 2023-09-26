WATCH: UNC basketball hosts first practice for 2023-24 season

The 2022-23 season didn’t end how the North Carolina Tar Heels had expected it to. They entered last season as the preseason No. 1 team and had national championship expectations.

But it ended in Greensboro with a loss to Virginia in the ACC Tournament as they missed the NCAA Tournament. After a wild offseason which included plenty of activity with players leaving the program as well as players arriving.

North Carolina does return starters Armando Bacot and R.J. Davis, as well as Seth Trimble and Jalen Washington. They also welcome in a two-man recruiting class headlined by point guard Elliot Cadeau.

On Monday, Hubert Davis’ team began preparations for the upcoming season as they hosted their first practice. Take a look at some clips from the team’s first practice:

The Tar Heels will continue to host practices through the month of October as they will also host “Live Action With Hubert Davis” as well. That serves as the unofficial tipoff for the new season which begins in November.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire