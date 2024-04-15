How to watch the U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials 2024

The U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials for the Paris Games air live on Peacock and USA Network on Friday and Saturday from Penn State University.

Winners of 13 of the 18 weight classes among men's and women's freestyle and men's Greco-Roman will qualify for the Paris Olympics.

The other five winners in classes not yet qualified for Paris advance to a last-chance international Olympic qualifying tournament in May in Turkiye.

The trials format: on Friday, a single-elimination challenge tournament is held in each weight class to advance wrestlers to Saturday's best-of-three finals series in each division.

The early rounds run from 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. ET. The challenge tournament semifinals and finals are 6:30-10 p.m.

On Saturday, the early session — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. — includes the first match of the best-of-three finals in the 13 weight classes that are already qualified for the Olympics and the first two matches of the best-of-three finals in the five classes not yet qualified for the Olympics. Consolation matches will also be held.

Saturday's late session — 6:30-10 p.m. — will include the second matches in the 13 classes already qualified for the Olympics, and if necessary third matches in all 18 classes.

Many stars have byes into Saturday's finals for earning the U.S. an Olympic quota spot at their weight — those who won a 2023 World Championships medal at an Olympic weight or who made the finals of this year's Pan American Olympic qualifier.

Wrestlers with byes to Saturday's finals include in men's freestyle reigning Olympic and world champion David Taylor (86kg) and 2016 Olympic champion Kyle Snyder (97kg) and in women's freestyle 2016 Olympic champion Helen Maroulis (57kg) and six-time world champion Adeline Gray (76kg).

A Friday headliner is 2012 Olympic gold medalist and six-time world champion Jordan Burroughs, who at age 35 may be competing at his final trials.

Burroughs had a bye into the finals of Olympic Trials in 2012, 2016 and 2021. This time, he must advance through the Friday challenge tournament to face Kyle Dake, who has a bye into Saturday's finals after winning silver at the 2023 Worlds.

At the Tokyo Olympic Trials, Dake swept Burroughs in the finals to make the team, ending Burroughs' streak of making every Olympic and world team dating to 2011.

2024 U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials Broadcast Schedule



Day Coverage Platform Time (ET) Friday Session 1 (Mat 1) Peacock 10 a.m.-3:45 p.m. Session 1 (Mat 2) Peacock 10 a.m.-3:45 p.m. Session 1 (Mat 3) Peacock 10 a.m.-3:45 p.m. Session 1 (Mat 4) Peacock 10 a.m.-3:45 p.m. Session 1 (Quad Box) Peacock 10 a.m.-3:45 p.m. Challenge Semis, Finals USA Network, Peacock 6:30-10 p.m. Session 2 (Mat 1) Peacock 6:30-8:30 p.m. Session 2 (Mat 2) Peacock 6:30-10 p.m. Session 2 (Mat 3) Peacock 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday Session 3 (Mat 1) Peacock 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Session 3 (Mat 2) Peacock 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Session 3 (Mat 3) Peacock 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Session 3 (Mat 4) Peacock 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Session 3 (Quad Box) Peacock 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Finals USA Network, Peacock 6:30-10 p.m.

*Programming information subject to change

*All USA Network coverage streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app for subscribers.

