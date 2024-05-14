Watch it: Tyson Fury’s father headbutts member of Oleksandr Usyk’s team

The blood has already started flowing.

John Fury, the father of Tyson Fury, headbutted a member of Oleksandr Usyk’s team after an exchange of words five days before the heavyweights are set to meet for the undisputed championship Saturday in Saudi Arabia on DAZN Pay-Per-View.

The clash of heads, with Stanislav Stepchuk, caused on a cut on the elder Fury’s forehead.

He apologized afterward in an interview with Seconds Out.

“Sincere apologies to everybody involved to be honest with you,” Fury said on video. “It’s just the way we are. Emotions and tensions are running high. He was a very disrespectful fella, wasn’t he?

“If you come close in a fighting man’s space, you’re gonna cop for something, aren’t you? People don’t understand we are the real deal as fighters.

“What matters to me is respect for my son and he wasn’t showing any of it. He mentioned my son and that was it, so he had to have it.”

Stepchuk told Seconds Out that he did nothing to deserve being butted.

Fury and Usyk will fight for all four major titles Saturday at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.

Story originally appeared on Boxing Junkie