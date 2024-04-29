Watch: Tyrice Knight gets a surprise call from the Seahawks on draft day

If your initial reaction to the Seahawks picking UTEP linebacker Tyrice Knight in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft was something along the lines of “huh? who?” you’re probably not the only one.

It sounds like Knight himself wasn’t expecting to get drafted until much later on. Watch Seahawks GM John Schneider and head coach Mike Macdonald trying to reach Knight before they picked him.

Even Tryice Knight was shocked he was picked in the 4th round round #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/bV9LwH52Us — Lumo (@Spoon24k) April 27, 2024

As a rookie Knight will project as a backup, but he should be ready to take over for either Tyrel Dodson or Jerome Baker next year.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire