WATCH: Ty Washington shows out as Arkansas opens with lead on Ole Miss

Luke Hasz’s injury suffered in Week 5 against Texas A&M will likely keep him out for the season. Arkansas didn’t need him early against Ole Miss.

Redshirt freshman Ty Washington caught five passes for 56 yards, including a drive-capping three-yard touchdown, on Arkansas’ first drive against the Rebels to provide the Razorbacks a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

Washington leaked out to the left on 3rd-and-goal and KJ Jefferson found him underneath and Washington was barely touched on his way into the end zone. The score was his first of the season as his playing time had been limited when Hasz was healthy.

The biggest play of the drive was provided by him and Jefferson, as well. On 2nd-and-20, Jefferson hit him down the right sideline for a 34-yard gain to get Hogs to the Ole Miss 11. After a penalty, another five yards were tacked on and Arkansas scored three plays later.

