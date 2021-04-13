Watch two intriguing Kentucky basketball recruiting targets in early AAU matchup

Ben Roberts
·1 min read

Things are slowly returning to normal on the grassroots basketball circuit, and two of Kentucky’s earliest recruiting targets in the class of 2022 met on the court this past weekend.

Keyonte George and Cason Wallace — two five-star guards from Texas — were matched up in the Great American Shootout “Own The State” event, and, judging from reports and the accompanying video, they didn’t disappoint.

George — a 6-foot-4 prospect — scored 41 points in his game against Wallace’s team. George is the No. 1-ranked shooting guard and No. 10 player overall in the 2022 class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He’s viewed as one of the top perimeter scorers in the country.

Wallace — a 6-3 combo guard — is seen as one of the backcourt players with the most defensive potential in the 2022 class. He’s the No. 18 player in 2022, according to the composite rankings.

Both players earned first-team all-tournament honors from 247Sports.

Wallace and George were two of the first prospects from the 2022 class to emerge as serious Kentucky recruiting targets, and both players are expected to draw visits from UK coaches soon after the NCAA lifts its dead period that currently restricts recruiting travel. Kentucky assistant coach Jai Lucas has extensive ties to the state of Texas, and he’s likely to play an integral role in the recruitments of both Wallace and George.

That dead period is expected to expire June 1, and July — when the major shoe company leagues hold their biggest events — could be an incredibly busy month for college coaches to evaluate prospective recruits.

Check out the video highlights below to get a better feel for Wallace (No. 22 in white) and George (No. 1 in yellow).

