Watch Trey Lance, 49ers stars embrace after ‘Sunday Night Football'

Trey Lance was a popular figure in the 49ers' locker room during his two-plus years with the franchise, which explains the scene after San Francisco's 42-10 throttling of the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night at Levi's Stadium.

Moments after the game, the Cowboys' third-string quarterback spent a good amount of time talking with former teammates Fred Warner, George Kittle and Spencer Burford. He embraced all three 49ers players and then posed for a photo with them.

Trey Lance saying hello to some former teammates 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Ov2Ibod2QD — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 9, 2023

Lance wasn't active for the 49ers-Cowboys prime-time game, but he was Dallas' emergency third quarterback, which is why he was fully dressed.

Before the game, Lance met up with 49ers starting quarterback Brock Purdy and they shared a quick conversation before going their separate ways.

Brock Purdy 🤝 Trey Lance pic.twitter.com/tnam1bf5F1 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 8, 2023

The 49ers traded the 2021 No. 3 overall draft pick to the Cowboys just days before the start of the 2023 regular-season, but Lance is in a similar situation in Dallas as he was in San Francisco.

In the week leading up to Sunday's game, the storyline was that Lance would be able to help the Cowboys gameplan for the 49ers because of his knowledge of his former team. Whatever the North Dakota State product gave to his new team didn't help at all.

It's unknown at this point when Lance might get a shot to play again, but it's clear he still has fans in the 49ers' locker room, including some of the biggest stars on the roster.