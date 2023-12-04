Monday Night Football: How to watch the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game tonight
Tonight, Monday Night Football closes out Week 13 of the 2023 season with a can't-miss matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Bengals (5-6) will be looking to prove themselves without Joe Burrow after losing to the Steelers last week in their first game since the quarterback was sidelined due to injury. The Jaguars (8-3) are looking to hold onto their AFC South division lead. Ready to watch some football? Here’s how to watch this week's Monday Night Football game: Bengals vs. Jaguars, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.
How to watch the Bengals vs. Jaguars game:
Date: Monday, Dec. 4
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Game: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
TV Channel: ABC, ESPN
Streaming: Hulu + Live TV
What channel is the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game on?
Monday Night Football airs on ABC and ESPN. Don't have access to any of those channels? Here's what we recommend for how to watch Monday Night Football this week.
How to watch the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game on Monday Night Football:
Select NFL games stream on ESPN+ during the 2023-24 NFL season, including this Monday's Cincinnati Bengals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game. So if you don't want to pay for a pricey cable or streaming package to watch football, this is one budget-friendly alternative. An ESPN+ subscription grants you access to exclusive ESPN+ content including live events like UFC Fight Night and F1 races, fantasy sports tools and premium ESPN+ articles. You can stream ESPN+ through an app on your smart TV, phone, tablet, computer and on ESPN.com.
Fubo TV gives you access to NBC, ESPN, Fox, CBS, ABC and NFL Network, basically almost every channel you need to watch the Macy's Parade and all the Thanksgiving football games. You'll also get access to ACCN, SECN, Pac-12 and Big Ten Network for catching NCAA college football games, plus 100+ more live channels. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a free trial period, and right now for the holiday season, new subscribers can save $20 on their first month of Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans.
Hulu’s live TV bundle (with ads) will get you access to ABC, NBC, Fox, CBS and ESPN and access to ESPN+. Plus, for NCAA college football fans, you'll also get ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network and SECN. Basically, almost every channel you may need to watch NFL and NCAA football games in 2023. The only NFL game you'll miss is Thursday Night Football over on Amazon Prime Video (which you may already have access to, anyway!).
Plus, this bundle gets you a subscription to Disney+ and, of course, access to Hulu’s general content library. Hulu’s live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free set-up process and easy online cancellation. Currently Hulu does not offer a free trial for its live TV plan.
A basic $6.99 per month (or $40 annually) NFL+ subscription will get you live local and primetime regular and post-season NFL games exclusively on your phone or tablet, plus live audio for every game of the season across supported devices and access to NFL Network, which will air eight live games in the 2023 season. NFL+ Premium, while a little pricier at $14.99 per month (or $80 annually) also includes access to NFL RedZone, plus full and condensed replays of every game across supported devices. NFL+ also offers a 7-day free trial.
More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season:
