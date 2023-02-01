WATCH: Tom Brady’s emotional retirement announcement

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

The GOAT is hanging up his cleats again, but this time, for good.

Instead of a multi-slide Instagram post, Tom Brady simply posted a selfie-style video that appeared to be on a beach somewhere in Florida, getting straight to the point before making a quick but emotional show of gratitude.

Brady announced his retirement on this same day last year, but would change his mind just 41 days later, returning for a 23rd NFL season, his third with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay made the playoffs in each of Brady’s three seasons with the team, the only team from the NFC to make the playoffs in each of the last three years, helping the Bucs win back-to-back division titles for the first time in franchise history. In his first season in Tampa Bay, he helped lead the Bucs to their second Lombardi Trophy, and he’s nearly rewritten many of the team’s passing records in just three years.

Now, Brady will step off the gridiron for good, where he’ll have plenty of other opportunities waiting for him.

