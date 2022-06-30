Watch Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards prove he could play for Vikings

Minnesota Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards clearly could have been an NFL player in another lifetime.

Maybe there’s some dystopian world out there in the universe, where he made the decision to pursue football over basketball, and he’s playing with the Minnesota Vikings instead of the Timberwolves.

Warning: No party poopers are invited to this pipe dream of a what-if scenario.

On Wednesday, Edwards uploaded a video on social media showing off his cannon throwing arm and massive vertical strides as a receiver on the field. The video was so impressive that it elicited a response from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Ant I know the money is good but you’re playing the wrong sport bro. @NFL https://t.co/FC6F05YSmr — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 30, 2022

Edwards was obviously doing something right to get tagged in a post by the greatest quarterback to ever play the game.

His arm strength is pretty insane considering he isn’t spending his summers focusing on throwing mechanics. And what about that speed on the vertical route? You won’t find many 6-foot-4, 225-pound human beings on the planet that can move like that.

We’ll just ignore the fact that he said “Falcons on three” in the beginning of the video. The Georgia-born native would clearly look better in purple instead.

List