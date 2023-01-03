WATCH: Texas signees, targets at All-American Bowl practice

Several Texas signees and one primary recruiting target are participating in the All-American Bowl practices this week.

The all-star game is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 12 p.m. CT on NBC from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. It is one of the most watched high school sporting events.

Texas’ 2023 recruiting class currently ranks No. 3 in the country behind Alabama and Georgia. The Longhorns are hoping to add to the class on Saturday when four-star athlete Jelani McDonald is scheduled to announce his commitment live from the All-American Bowl.

Other Texas signees are showcasing why they’re rated some of the top recruits in the country for the 2023 cycle. Here’s a look at each Texas signee and target participating in the All-American Bowl practices this week.

Four-star OT Payton Kirkland (Texas signee)

Five-star LB Anthony Hill (Texas signee)

Four-star ATH Jelani McDonald (Texas target)

#Longhorns target Jelani McDonald at @AABonNBC practice. He’ll announce his final decision at the game on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/48Kf4rBKpi — Jason Suchomel (@OB_JasonS) January 3, 2023

Four-star WR Ryan Niblett (Texas signee)

Speedy #Hookem WR signee Ryan Niblett gets deep for an easy completion. Niblett’s one of the more explosive athletes in the Lone Star State. pic.twitter.com/dk3g3WihDS — Jason Suchomel (@OB_JasonS) January 3, 2023

Four-star LB Tausili Akana (Texas signee)

Tausili Akana (10) pressuring the passer at @AABonNBC practice. pic.twitter.com/gqwVNk07W7 — Jason Suchomel (@OB_JasonS) January 3, 2023

