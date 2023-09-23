How to watch: Texas A&M – Auburn football game

Texas A&M (2-1, 0-0 SEC) will host the Auburn Tigers (3-0, 0-0 SEC) at Kyle Field on Saturday in College Station.

The Aggies handled business last week and looked like they should against an opponent that they mightily outmatch. However, the pass rush is still nothing to write home about; the run defense seems to have taken a step in the right direction since last season.

In November of last year, they will have a chance to avenge their lethargic 10-13 loss against the Auburn Tigers. The defense was on fire that game with three turnovers, but the offense never got anything rolling until it was too late in the 4th quarter. They only produced 215 yards of total offense for only 3.6 yards a play and eight penalties at 66 yards.

Texas A&M’s 2023 regular-season home schedule has contests against ULM, Auburn, Alabama, South Carolina, Mississippi State, and ACU.

The Aggies’ Road schedule features games at Miami, Arkansas, Tennessee, Ole Miss, and LSU.

2023 Texas A&M Aggies football schedule: Downloadable smartphone wallpaper

Below is gameday, television, and radio information for Saturday’s Texas A&M – Auburn contest at Kyle Field.

How to Watch

TV: ESPN

Play-by-play: Bob Wischusen

Analyst: Robert Griffin III

Sideline: Kris Budden

How to Listen

TAMU Sports Network: WTAW 1620AM, WTAW 94.5FM (local)

SiriusXM app: Ch. 136/191

Web: 12thman

App: 12th Man Mobile App

Play-by-Play: Andrew Monaco

Analysts: Dave Elmendorf

Sideline: Will Johnson

Series History

Series: Tied, 6-6

Biggest win: 42 points (63-12, 2012 in Auburn)

Biggest loss: 16 points (10-26, 2012 in College Station)

Longest winning streak: 2 games (twice) (2020-2021, 1985-2012)

Longest losing streak: 3 games (2017-2019)

Current streak: Texas A&M, 4 games (1985-2018)

Jimbo Fisher previews Texas A&M - Auburn

Jimbo knows this will not be an easy game and they will need to be on point to avoid being embarrassed.

“We need to play well in all facets and be physical in the game and compete in the game. It’ll be a battle.”

