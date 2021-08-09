WATCH: Texans GM Nick Caserio talks with QB Deshaun Watson

Mark Lane
·1 min read
Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio and quarterback Deshaun Watson appeared to have a discussion on the practice field shortly before training camp practice at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Multiple media members filmed the exchange or took pictures of the first-year general manager talking with the three-time Pro Bowler.

Watson’s trade request from January has not been rescinded, although there is detente between the two sides. The former 2017 first-round pick from Clemson missed all of last week’s practices with a calf and ankle injury.

Caserio told Sports Radio 610 [KILT-AM] that the team is taking it a day at a time with the quarterback.

“We’ve had good conversations with Deshaun,” Caserio said. “We’re taking one day at a time and keep moving forward.”

Watson is also involved in pending litigation with 22 women, who are accusing him of sexual assault.

