Watch: Texans C.J. Stroud, Stefon Diggs building chemsitry during workouts

Stefon Diggs is ready to prove his best years are still ahead as the Houston Texans’ new No. 1 receiver.

Well, maybe he’s 1B behind Nico Collins, but Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud will take as many 1,000-yard targets for his breakout second season.

Diggs, who joined Houston after a four-year stay with the Buffalo Bills, has already hit the ground running working alongside his new quarterback. This past weekend, the four-time Pro Bowler joined Stroud, plus Tank Dell and John Metchie III for a spring workout at a UCLA practice field Saturday evening.

For those watching on social media, it was an up-close look at the new offense expected to make waves in the AFC come 2024. And imagine how much different the offensive play design looks with Collins added into the mix.

Diggs, 30, is the hopeful missing link on offense. Houston already bolstered its ground game by trading for Cincinnati Bengals Pro Bowl runner Joe Mixon. It also improved its defensive front seven with the additions of linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair and All-Pro defensive end Danielle Hunter.

The Texans aren’t the only side looking for promising results from the new No. 1. Diggs is entering a contract year after Houston voided the final three years off his extension signed back in 2022, and is looking to cash in one final time on a lucrative deal.

Could it be with Houston? Time will tell if the two sides find a common ground while building a foundation as the next great franchise in the AFC for years to come.

Even if Diggs has lost a step as he enters the back half of his career, the Texans believe they’re getting a Pro Bowl-caliber target. They should, too. Diggs has posted six consecutive 1,000-yard seasons dating back to his time with the Minnesota Vikings.

In Buffalo, he hauled in at least 103 catches each season, including an NFL-leading 127 catches in 2020. He also finished with over 1,110 yards and averaged eight touchdowns per year.

A healthy Dell should open the passing attack more both in the slot and on the perimeter. The third-round pick was one pace to finish with over 1,000 yards as Houston’s No. 2 option, but a fractured fibula in early December sidelined him for the postseason run.

The Texans also brought back tight end Dalton Schultz, who stepped up as a security blanket in big games across the middle of the field. He was a priority free agent among those leaving this offseason after building a budding chemistry with Stroud late during the postseason run.

There’s an argument to be had that Houston currently owns the best-receiving trio in the AFC. On paper, it’s warranted. On the field, let’s wait to see in live games, but it’s good to see them working out away from Texas and building off last season’s success.

