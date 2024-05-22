How to watch Tennessee-Vanderbilt baseball game

No. 1 seed Tennessee (46-10, 22-8 SEC) will open play in the Southeastern Conference Tournament on Wednesday. The Vols will play No. 8 seed Vanderbilt (36-20, 13-17 SEC).

First pitch between the Vols and Commodores is slated for 5:30 p.m. EDT at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. SEC Network will televise the in-state matchup.

Tom Hart (play-by-play) and Kyle Peterson (analyst) will be on the call.

Vanderbilt defeated No. 9 seed Florida, 6-3, on Tuesday to open SEC Tournament play.

Live stream on Fubo TV

Tennessee leads the all time series against Vanderbilt, 186-165-2, dating to May 10, 1897. The Vols won a three-game series, 2-1, at Vanderbilt during the regular-season.

PHOTOS: Tony Vitello through the years

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire