Watch: Te-Hina Paopao talks NCAA Tournament run, former teammate Sydney Parrish
Te-Hina Paopao discusses her relationship with former Oregon teammate and current Indiana guard Sydney Parrish ahead of their matchup.
Te-Hina Paopao discusses her relationship with former Oregon teammate and current Indiana guard Sydney Parrish ahead of their matchup.
Dru Joyce will take over for Keith Dambrot, who retired after leading the Dukes to their first NCAA tournament win in more than 50 years this spring.
It’s rather common to hear women’s basketball players grew up without having watched the game they aspire to play at the highest level. But that's changing, and the extra exposure should have a huge impact on the next generation.
Franco has been away from the Rays since mid-August after allegations surfaced of an inappropriate relationship with a minor.
MMA is governed by a life cycle that is as brutal as it is brief. Weidman, 39, knows his career is winding down, but he's not done yet.
Golf is now a sport where players can earn generational wealth in a short time ... but is it sustainable?
Rodriguez and Lore were seeking to acquire an additional 40% stake to take over the majority share of the Timberwolves and Lynx.
For now, Léon Marchand walks in relative anonymity around campus at Arizona State. Come July, he'll be the face of the 2024 Summer Olympics.
"I got a job, he doesn't."
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Tom Haberstroh to talk about the NBA’s gambling problem, the Lakers beating the Bucks without LeBron James, all of the playoff races still yet to be determined and a lot more.
The guard spent two seasons playing for the Orange.
Clark and Bueckers have been the centers of attention since stepping foot on their respective campuses. They may have to go through each other to win it all this year.
Despite record television ratings, the powers that be are still talking about expanding the NCAA tournament.
The Chiefs gave L'Jarius Sneed the franchise tag this offseason.
The Pistons found themselves on the wrong end of yet another record Monday night.
Ohtani said he was the victim of embezzlement. We still have questions.
The league is reportedly looking at two games where the under on several Jontay Porter prop bets hit when he was ruled out after just a few minutes.
Alabama is headed to its third Sweet 16 in the past five seasons.
It took an overtime shootout, but Stanford avenged last season's NCAA tournament loss and punched its ticket to the Sweet 16.
Creighton outscored Oregon 15-2 in the second OT.
Arizona didn't wilt after Dayton cut a 17-point first-half deficit to three. As a result, the Wildcats became the first team to clinch a spot in the Sweet 16.