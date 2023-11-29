Watch as Syracuse media reacts to the Fran Brown hire: ‘A swing for the fences hire but you also have the potential to screw yourself into the ground’

Former Rutgers football secondary coach Fran Brown has been hired as the head coach of Syracuse. For Brown, currently with Georgia football, it is a return to the northeast after spending two seasons with Rutgers.

Brown joined Rutgers in 2020. Prior to that, he was the defensive coordinator at Temple. The hiring of Brown, largely hailed as the top recruiter in the nation, has certainly created varied and different takes on social media.

The hire of the talented Brown, known as a grinder on and off the field, is being questioned by Syracuse fans. The reason is simple: Brown has never been a head coach.

ESPN Radio (Utica) hosts Paulie Scibilia and Steve Infanti debated the hire. It is a debate that certainly is not inside an echo chamber as Syracuse fans are largely split on the hire.

While young and energetic, the fact that Brown has never been a head coach has some like Scibilia thinking this is boom or bust on the hire.

‘A swing for the fences hire but you also have the potential to screw yourself into the ground like the Bugs Bunny home run hitters when they miss,” Scibilia said. “You’re Joey Gallo, you’re either hitting a home run or you’re striking out.”

The 40-year-old Brown left Rutgers after two years to become a safeties coach at Georgia in 2022.

He played his college football at Western Carolina and spent two years in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals.

