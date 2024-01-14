WATCH: Steven Izzo scores his first career points for Michigan State basketball

It finally happened, a moment that fans have been waiting years to happen. Steven Izzo, the son of head coach Tom Izzo, has scored his first career points as a member of the Michigan State basketball program.

In the waning moments of Michigan State’s win against Rutgers, Izzo got the ball on the wing, drove the paint and scored through contact – getting an and-one in the process.

Watch the very cool moment:

AND ONE STEVEN IZZO!!!! 🙌 His first career points! @MSU_Basketball pic.twitter.com/GVf5egcIrE — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 14, 2024

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire