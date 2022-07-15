Watch Steph Curry exclusive: Kevin Durant speculation, Warriors' future

Watch Steph Curry exclusive: KD speculation, Warriors' future originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry competed at the American Century Championship golf tournament in Lake Tahoe for the 10th time in his career last weekend.

The Warriors star finished in 16th place (out of 87 entries), sunk an eagle from 97 yards out, punted a Grizzlies golf ball and did his best Patrick Mahomes impression all while enjoying the time with his dad, Dell, and brother, Seth.

But the newly-crowned four-time NBA champion also made headlines off the golf course during an exclusive interview with NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole, where he discussed a wide range of topics over a six-minute conversation, including touching on -- but being careful to avoid addressing directly -- the rumors that the Warriors might have interest in reuniting with Kevin Durant, who recently requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets.

When Poole asked Curry about how he feels about the direction of the Warriors' future given the offseason "chatter" going around NBA, the Warriors star gave a diplomatic answer.

“The rumor mill and all that stuff is part of the nature of the NBA and league,” Curry told Poole. “You take it for what it is. You know how quickly things can change, but I like where we’re at.”

There has indeed been a lot of chatter about the Warriors potentially acquiring Durant for a package that would likely include Andrew Wiggins and some combination of Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and Moses Moody. ESPN's Chris Broussard has heard there are "rumblings" that Durant would like to return to Golden State, while league executives remain split on whether the Warriors would seriously entertain the idea of reuniting with the mercurial superstar.

Regardless, Curry remains happy as can be after claiming his fourth title and first Finals MVP award a month ago, and is enjoying every bit of the afterglow.

“It means the world,” Curry said. “Especially with what we’ve been through the last seven years, since the first one.”

“That’s the beauty of living in the moment, enjoying the journey of what it takes to be competitive and build chemistry within the team. We stayed in the moment. We didn’t really worry about the narratives, outside of taking each game at a time. I hate the clichés, but that’s exactly how you get back to this point.

“It’s a permanent smile on my face, but it’s still very surreal.”

