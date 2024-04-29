WATCH: Steelers share Mike Tomlin’s draft call with WR Roman Wilson

One of the coolest parts of the post-draft process is Mike Tomlin‘s calls with his new rookies. Tomlin is known for connecting on a special level with his players and these calls are just the beginning.

The Pittsburgh Steelers shared his call with wide receiver Roman Wilson as “the call that starts it all.”

“Isn’t it cool, man, the conversations we were having in Mobile and all that stuff, getting to know each other,” Tomlin said. “That’s just football life, though; that’s just how we work. You did a hell of a job through the draft process as we got really comfortable with you. We need big-time contributions, so you better be ready to come in here and work.”

“Welcome to the ‘burgh, man. I look forward to getting after your ass.”

The call that starts it all 📞 @Trilllroman pic.twitter.com/LtRkxntnIB — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 29, 2024

