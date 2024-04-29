Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on the offensive line: ‘We just wanna roll people’

The Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line has been a work in progress for the last few seasons. Despite the front office’s best efforts, the offensive line has been the weak link in the offense.

Last season the Steelers took a huge step to improving the offensive line by trading up to select offensive tackle Broderick Jones. In 2024 they upped things even more by selecting three more offensive linemen including two guys, Troy Fautanu and Zach Frazier, who should start as rookies.

After the draft, head coach Mike Tomlin talked about the decision to load up on nasty, physical offensive linemen in the draft.

“We just wanna roll people, man, to be honest with you guys,” Tomlin said. “We have some backs that we like. We have a good offensive line. We took Broderick Jones a year ago. This draft pool or class we thought was really loaded with some top-end offensive line talent and we just wanted to draw from that well.”

The new Steelers offense under new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith is shaping up to be a physical, punishing run game with this new offensive line and tandem of powerful backs.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire