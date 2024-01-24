How to watch South Africa vs Tunisia: TV channel and live stream for AFCON game today

South Africa meet Tunisia as Group E at the Africa Cup of Nations gets set for a thrilling finale.

The pair, along with Mali and Namibia, all have realistic hopes of reaching the last 16 at the AFCON.

Still, it is Tunisia who have the most work to do. Winners way back in 2004, they have only point thus far and are facing the prospect of an exit at the group stage for the first time in over ten years.

Here’s how to watch all the action later today.

Where to watch South Africa vs Tunisia

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Coverage starts at 4.55pm GMT ahead of the 5pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.