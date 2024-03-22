How to watch Saturday’s UNC-MSU round of 32 clash

Day 1 of March Madness was nothing short of amazing, particularly the afternoon games.

It’s hard to argue the early highlight was Dayton-Nevada. The Flyers rallied from a 17-point, second-half deficit for a 63-60 victory. There were a couple blowouts (Oregon-South Carolina, Arizona-Long Beach State), plus a close call: Duquesne over BYU.

Two NCAA Tournament regulars, UNC and Michigan State, cruised to first-round victories. The Tar Heels and Spartans will play each other on Saturday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

North Carolina shot exactly 50% in its 90-62 win against Wagner. RJ Davis (22 points), Armando Bacot (20) and Jae’Lyn Withers (16) scored in double-digits. The latter two recorded double-doubles, with Withers nabbing just his second of the year.

Michigan State was tested a lot more by Mississippi State in its opener, as the Bulldogs consistently kept Thursday’s game within single-digits, but the Spartans pulled away for a 69-51 win. Just like their future Tar Heel opponents, three Michigan State players scored in double-digits.

UNC-MICHIGAN STATE TV, RADIO, AND STREAMING INFORMATION

WHAT: North Carolina (28-7, 17-3 ACC) vs. Michigan State (20-14, 10-10 Big 10)

WHEN: Saturday, March 23 at Time TBD

LOCATION: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

TV: CBS (Watch and stream the game live on NCAA.com)

ANNOUNCERS: Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, Allie LaForce

SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM (Channel N/A)

WEBSITE: NCAA.com

