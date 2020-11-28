WATCH: Sarah Fuller makes college football history for Vanderbilt

HISTORY MADE 👏@VandyFootball’s Sarah Fuller is the first woman in college football history to play in a Power 5 game. pic.twitter.com/zhSaLqa3Bg — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 28, 2020

Fresh off an SEC title on the soccer pitch, Vanderbilt’s Sarah Fuller decided to make some college football history for her second act.

In Saturday’s game against Missouri, Fuller made history as the first woman to ever play college football in a Power 5 conference, officially getting into the record books with a kickoff to open up the second half.

The goalkeeper for Vandy’s women’s soccer team, Fuller hasn’t had the chance to attempt a field goal or an extra point just yet, but she’s still in the record books all the same. Her participation in Saturday’s game will no doubt serve as just the latest inspiration for women in football.