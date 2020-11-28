Breaking News:

WATCH: Sarah Fuller makes college football history for Vanderbilt

Luke Easterling
·1 min read

Fresh off an SEC title on the soccer pitch, Vanderbilt’s Sarah Fuller decided to make some college football history for her second act.

In Saturday’s game against Missouri, Fuller made history as the first woman to ever play college football in a Power 5 conference, officially getting into the record books with a kickoff to open up the second half.

The goalkeeper for Vandy’s women’s soccer team, Fuller hasn’t had the chance to attempt a field goal or an extra point just yet, but she’s still in the record books all the same. Her participation in Saturday’s game will no doubt serve as just the latest inspiration for women in football.

