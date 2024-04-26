WATCH: Ravens LB Trenton Simpson greets former Clemson teammate Nate Wiggins

Baltimore now has their own Clemson pipeline, and hours after Nate Wiggins was selected at No. 30 overall, his former Tigers teammate, and Ravens second year linebacker Trenton Simpson was the first to welcome him to the Castle.

Simpson was front and center at the Under Armour Performance Center as Wiggins and his family pulled up to greet the organization and have his first press conference.

Trenton Simpson had to be the first to welcome @WigginNathaniel to the Castle‼️@ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/lsKeWVmVJ1 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 26, 2024

Wiggins has good speed and excellent size for the position at 6-foot-2. He plays with a tremendous confidence and athleticism in coverage.

The rookie won’t be expected to start right away, but he’ll excel in packages that include Kyle Hamilton, Marlon Humphrey, Brandon Stephens and Simpson.

