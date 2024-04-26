What role did Clemson coach Dabo Swinney play in Ravens’ drafting Nate Wiggins?

The Ravens are creating a Clemson-to-Baltimore pipeline after selecting Trenton Simpson and Nate Wiggins in back-to-back drafts.

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney played a role in Wiggins landing with Baltimore, texting Ravens GM Eric DeCosta multiple times leading up to the 30th pick.

“We were getting texts from the head coach,” Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said. “Dabo was texting us during the first round [saying], ‘Please take this guy.'”

One of the top cornerbacks in the draft, Wiggins fell to No. 30, and he’ll learn from studs Marlon Humphrey and Brandon Stephens.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire