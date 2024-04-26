What role did Clemson coach Dabo Swinney play in Ravens’ drafting Nate Wiggins?
The Ravens are creating a Clemson-to-Baltimore pipeline after selecting Trenton Simpson and Nate Wiggins in back-to-back drafts.
Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney played a role in Wiggins landing with Baltimore, texting Ravens GM Eric DeCosta multiple times leading up to the 30th pick.
Coach really called it 🤯@WigginNathaniel x @Ravens x #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/ko3Sd9tkS2
“We were getting texts from the head coach,” Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said. “Dabo was texting us during the first round [saying], ‘Please take this guy.'”
One of the top cornerbacks in the draft, Wiggins fell to No. 30, and he’ll learn from studs Marlon Humphrey and Brandon Stephens.