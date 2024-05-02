WATCH: Ravens’ Charlie Kolar earns a nickname from Lamar Jackson after debuting cornrows

The Ravens are back at the Under Armour Performance Center for offseason workouts, and reserve tight end Charlie Kolar unveiled a new hairdo to match his upbeat attitude.

On Thursday afternoon, MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson nicknamed Kolar ‘White Chocolate’ after the tight end was spotted with fresh cornrows in his hair.

Kolar finished the 2023 regular season with seven catches for 87 yards and a touchdown on nine targets.

The second-year tight end started to see more playing time after Mark Andrews’ injury, which kept him out for weeks. More run blocker than pass catcher at this point in his career, Kolar averaged 25 snaps per game down the stretch and caught six of seven targets for 74 yards and a score on 41 pass routes.

