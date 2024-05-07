WATCH: Ravens 2024 draft picks react to seeing their own NFL jerseys for the first time

It never gets old. The annual video of the rookie class seeing their own Baltimore Ravens jerseys for the first time is always special. The colors and logo appear incredibly sharp and pronounced in this context.

Yes, the shirts look fantastic, but the theme of this video is the look on the faces of the newest draft class, which has a pleasantly surreal experience.

Roger Rosengarten told the film crew: “I’ve never been No. 70 before, and I love it- that’s awesome.”

Devin Leary also opines that “these are the best colors in football- purple and black.”

Later on, Devontez Walker uses a video call app on his smartphone to show off his new favorite clothing item to his mom.

Maybe Adisa Issac says it best: “You see what’s going on- that’s fire.”

Watch the entire clip below:

“That’s surreal man.” Seeing your NFL jersey for the first time: priceless 🥺 pic.twitter.com/GPD50rsDQR — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 6, 2024

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire