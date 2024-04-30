Ravens GM Eric DeCosta on OT Roger Rosengarten: ‘He’ll fill out and get stronger’

The Baltimore Ravens added offensive tackle Roger Rosengarten to their roster in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft. The rookie had a very successful college career at the University of Washington and will use his experience to his advantage at the pro level.

Whole Rosengarten is known for his athleticism, and his anchor is one of the few questions about him transitioning to the NFL. When Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta was asked about Rosengarten’s frame, he expressed confidence that he’d get stronger and fill in.

“Well, [Roger Rosengarten] is young. He’s a young player. You guys will see him; I mean, he’s young. He’s going to get stronger, [and] we’ll get him in the weight room. He’s a very gifted athlete. He’s played some left tackle. He played left tackle at the Senior Bowl. [He has] very good feet, body mechanics, change of direction, agility. He’s just got to get physically stronger, as a lot of guys do, and so, he will. He’ll fill out and get stronger. We have a great strength program, and he’ll see quick results, I think.”

While big results might not come before the start of the 2024 season, a full offseason in an NFL strength program could do wonders for him. DeCosta praised many other metrics in Rosengarten’s game, and the team seems excited about his potential.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire