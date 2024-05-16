Watch: Rams troll their opponents in awesome 2024 schedule release video

The Super Bowl is in February but schedule release day is the biggest day of the year for the social media accounts of each NFL team. The trend started a few years ago where teams pull out all the stops to create the best possible schedule announcement for their followers on Twitter and they almost never disappoint.

The Los Angeles Rams’ social media team is particularly good at schedule videos, though no one can top what the Chargers do every year.

For the 2024 release, the Rams went the animated route and had a muscle car driving from Inglewood to New Orleans, where the Super Bowl will be played in February. Along the way, the Rams were sure to troll their opponents with some hilarious and creative easter eggs.

Right off the bat, they changed the name of the Lions’ home stadium to “StafFord Field” before poking fun at the 49ers with a callback to Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” track.

There was also a replicated scene from “Fast and Furious” and even a recreation of the off-ramp meme to make fun of the 49ers playing in Santa Clara, not San Francisco.

The best might’ve been the “Donald Field” billboard for their Week 9 game against the Seahawks, paying homage to Aaron Donald and his 15 sacks on Russell Wilson.

The entire video is worth watching because the number of easter eggs spread throughout will have you pointing at your computer like Leonardo DiCaprio.

Check out the full video below.

5 o'clock on the dot, we're in our (schedule) drop top pic.twitter.com/oWuELM27wR — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 16, 2024

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire