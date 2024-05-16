Advertisement
Here is the Rams’ full 2024 schedule

The Los Angeles Rams surprised a lot of people last season when they went 10-7 and made the playoffs. After the season they had in 2022, they were widely expected to be a bottom-10 team in the midst of a rebuild, but Sean McVay and his players had other ideas.

Entering the 2024 campaign, the Rams will be without Aaron Donald, but the offense is reloaded and the defense has plenty of young talent at all three levels. Whether that yields another postseason appearance and Super Bowl run remains to be seen, but Los Angeles heads into the upcoming season with a lot of hope.

The Rams’ schedule won’t be easy, though. They’ll face seven teams that made the playoffs last season, as well as teams such as the Jets and Vikings. Of course, they’ll also take on their three divisional foes twice each, which are always hard-fought games no matter the time or location.

With the 2024 schedule officially out, we have a better idea of just how difficult the Rams’ slate will be next season.

Here’s the Rams’ complete 2024 schedule:

Week

Date

Opponent

Time (PT)

1

Sept. 8

at

Lions (SNF)

5:20 p.m.*

2

Sept. 15

at

Cardinals

1:05 p.m.

3

Sept. 22

vs.

49ers

1:25 p.m.

4

Sept. 29

at

Bears

10 a.m.

5

Oct. 6

vs.

Packers

1:25 p.m.

6

BYE

7

Oct. 20

vs.

Raiders

1:05 p.m.

8

Oct. 24

vs.

Vikings (TNF)

5:15 p.m.*

9

Nov. 3

at

Seahawks

1:25 p.m.

10

Nov. 11

vs.

Dolphins (MNF)

5:15 p.m.*

11

Nov. 17

at

Patriots

10 a.m.

12

Nov. 24

vs.

Eagles (SNF)

5:20 p.m.*

13

Dec. 1

at

Saints

1:25 p.m.

14

Dec. 8

vs.

Bills

1:25 p.m.

15

Dec. 12

at

49ers (TNF)

5:15 p.m.*

16

Dec. 22

at

Jets

10 a.m.

17

Dec. 29

vs.

Cardinals

TBD

18

Jan. 5

vs.

Seahawks

TBD

*prime-time game

