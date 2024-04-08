WATCH: Panthers HC Dave Canales greets players 1-by-1 at opening offseason workout

Dave Canales is building something different over on 800 South Mint Street.

Monday not only marked the very first day of this year’s offseason workout program for the Carolina Panthers, but it was also the very first of Canales’ head-coaching career. And despite being new to the job, the 42-year-old made sure to get it going on a positive note . . .

One by one 🤝 pic.twitter.com/uHlSSoFAMN — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) April 8, 2024

Even before starting on the gig, Canales had been praised by players and coaches across the league for his ability to connect. He himself has also stressed the importance of building relationships, especially with a certain someone.

“We just try to connect on a personal level, and then what I’m trying to do is I’m trying to just build that emotional currency because I’m going to need to start drawing from that as we start to face challenges to get into the offseason,” Canales said of quarterback Bryce Young at the Annual League Meeting.

“You know, we start to talk about footwork and talk about protections and critiquing this and that. I think the more that we can create a relationship, it really softens the message versus when it’s just like player-coach, it’s kind of clunky, and it’s a little bit abrasive when it’s just like you’re constantly just correcting these football things, but you don’t have the basis of a relationship to lean on.”

Well, by the looks of that video, Canales is working on building those relationships on a case-by-case basis.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire