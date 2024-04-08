Panthers HC Dave Canales tweets before start of offseason workouts: ‘Let’s get it’

Dave Canales seems like he’s ready to get to work.

Well, that might be one heck of an understatement, as the new Carolina Panthers head coach tweeted the following on Sunday evening:

Perhaps that post comes as no coincidence seeing as though his team starts their offseason workout program on Monday. The start of the week marks the start of Phase One—in which players can participate in meetings, strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation.

The initial stage of the program will last for two weeks and give way to the following two phases, per the league:

Phase Two:

Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program. On–field workouts may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as “perfect play drills,” and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk–through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.

Phase Three:

Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or “OTAs”. No live contact is permitted, but 7–on–7, 9–on–7, and 11–on–11 drills are permitted.

Canales and the Panthers are scheduled to run voluntary minicamp from April 23 to April 25, organized team activities on varying dates from May 20 to June 6 and mandatory minicamp from June 11 to June 13.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire