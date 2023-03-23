WATCH: Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud’s Pro Day performance

The NFL types were buzzing yesterday after watching Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud put on a clinic at OSU’s annual Pro Day on Wednesday.

Stroud was as advertised, if not better, making pinpoint throws to all three levels of the field. His footwork and mechanics were outstanding and the ball jumped out of his hand with a tight spiral more often than not. Even more, his throws looked smooth and effortless in a nod to the fact that there was more in the tank if he wanted to dial it up.

In case you missed any of his workout at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Wednesday, you can catch it here thanks to the NFL YouTube channel. Watch and marvel at what might be a performance that makes Stroud the No. 1 overall pick in April’s 2023 NFL draft.

The Carolina Panthers are now on the clock and it’s hard to imagine any other quarterback prospect looking this good as other Pro Days unfold.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire