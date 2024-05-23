How to watch Ohio State baseball vs. Indiana in the Big Ten tournament

The Ohio State baseball team is back in the Big Ten Tournament for the first time since 2019 and already has one dominating win under its belt out in Omaha. With a record barely over .500, the Buckeyes will need to continue to impress and most likely win the tournament to make the NCAA bracket, but that has to be the goal at this point.

The next stop on that journey is a date with No. 3 seed Indiana on Thursday afternoon. We assume if you are here, you are in the market for how to find and watch the game so we have everything you need to know below.

So, get cozy on a weekday afternoon and turn on some scarlet and gray running around on a baseball diamond and root for the Buckeyes to continue their postseason run.

No. 7 Buckeyes 🆚 No. 3 Hoosiers ➡️ Tomorrow @ 3:00 p.m. ET 📺 Big Ten Network

🎟️ https://t.co/OUc0s936pU#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/OlKoaK1U6L — Ohio State Baseball (@OhioStateBASE) May 22, 2024

Basic info

When: Thursday, May 23, at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Omaha, Nebraska

How to watch/stream/listen:

Broadcast: Big Ten Network

Live Stream: B1G+ and fuboTV (watch here)

If OSU wins, it will advance and be in a solid spot in the double-elimination tournament. Lose, and a rematch with Nebraska is on tap.

