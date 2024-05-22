Ohio State baseball routs Nebraska, advances in winner bracket of Big Ten Tournament

Many times you see adversary in athletes that they rise to the moment, and that’s exact what happened for Ohio State baseball on Tuesday night.

First off, they snuck into the Big Ten Tournament as the No. 7 seed having to play No. 2 seeded Nebraska. On top of that a rainy Omaha didn’t help the cause, as the game was pushed back, but that did not bother the Buckeyes one bit.

They jumped all over the Cornhuskers, leading 11-0 following the top of the fourth. Ohio State would then cruise to a blowout 7 inning victory, 15-2, putting their season record at 29-24 on the season.

The win keeps the Buckeyes in the winners bracket of the tournament, as they will face off against Indiana, the No. 3 seed on Thursday at 2 p.m. ET weather permitting.

Infielder Joseph Mershon was the star for Ohio State, as he went 2-for-4 with a homer, 4 RBI and two runs scored. Starting pitcher Landon Beidelschies was dominant, going 5 innings allowing just 2 hits, a walk and a run while striking out 8 batters.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire